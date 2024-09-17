'Chander Pahar' to re-release on September 20

To commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of Bengali author Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, the iconic movie Chander Pahar is set to get a re-release in silver screens. Directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee with Dev helming the narrative as the lead Shankar the movie originally released almost a decade ago in 2013.
The movie also stars Gérard Rudolf as Diego Alvarez and Laboni Sarkar as Shankar’s mother. But what remains etched in the minds of the viewers was the cinematography by Soumik Haldar in the wilderness of South Africa, which evoked enigma.
Chander Pahar has been adapted from Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s novel of the same name, which traverses the iconic journey of Shankar Roy Chowdhury into the depths of African jungles and deserts in search of wealth. The makers anticipate that audience will resonate with the movie the same way as it was originally received 11 years ago. It would also give the newer generation a chance to watch the magic once again on big screens.
The movie has also made headlines in taking Bengali cinema to newer heights. It showcased to the world the ability of Bengali cinema to produce large-scale, visually stunning films that can attract global audience.
'Chander Pahar' returns to theatres on September 20