'Chander Pahar' to re-release on September 20

Chander Pahar has been adapted from Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s novel of the same name, which traverses the iconic journey of Shankar Roy Chowdhury into the depths of African jungles and deserts in search of wealth. The makers anticipate that audience will resonate with the movie the same way as it was originally received 11 years ago. It would also give the newer generation a chance to watch the magic once again on big screens.