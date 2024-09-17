Five Bollywood films inspired by Shakespeare's greatest works

Omkara (2006), inspired by Othello

In Omkara, Vishal Bhardwaj once again brings Shakespeare to life, this time with a political twist. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Omkara, a powerful leader who becomes entangled in a web of jealousy and deception. The film’s use of regional dialects and its portrayal of political machinations add a fresh, culturally relevant layer to the classic story of Othello, making it resonate deeply with Indian audiences.