Five Bollywood films inspired by Shakespeare's greatest works

Shakespeare's plays have an incredible knack for transcending time and culture, and Bollywood has put its own vibrant spin on the Bard's classic works. Here are five Bollywood adaptations of Shakespeare that are definitely worth watching.
Chupke Chupke, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, is inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. While not a direct adaptation, it draws on themes of deception and comedy within a family setting. Featuring Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore, this classic film adds a touch of Shakespearean whimsy to the everyday lives and relationships of an Indian family, making it a charming watch.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Angoor is a delightful Bollywood adaptation of The Comedy of Errors. This film brings Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identities into an Indian setting, featuring the talented Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in dual roles. The film’s humour and lively performances showcase how Shakespeare’s comedic elements can be seamlessly blended with Bollywood’s entertaining style.
Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool takes Shakespeare’s Macbeth and sets it in the gritty, high-stakes world of Mumbai’s underworld. With Irrfan Khan and Tabu in lead roles, the film transforms the classic tale of ambition and power into a gripping drama about crime and betrayal. The dark, atmospheric visuals and intense performances make this adaptation a compelling watch, bringing Shakespeare’s tragedy into a contemporary Indian context.
In Omkara, Vishal Bhardwaj once again brings Shakespeare to life, this time with a political twist. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Omkara, a powerful leader who becomes entangled in a web of jealousy and deception. The film’s use of regional dialects and its portrayal of political machinations add a fresh, culturally relevant layer to the classic story of Othello, making it resonate deeply with Indian audiences.
Haider is Vishal Bhardwaj’s powerful take on Hamlet, set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict. Shahid Kapoor delivers a gripping performance as Haider, a man driven by revenge and caught in the turmoil of political unrest. The film’s striking visuals and emotional depth offer a poignant exploration of Shakespeare’s themes, reflecting the impact of conflict on both personal and political levels.