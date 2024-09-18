Five performances of Shabana Azmi that redefined cinema

Shabana Azmi has been a force to reckon with in Indian cinema, known for choosing unconventional, challenging roles that have left a lasting impact on the industry. Her versatility and ability to bring nuance and subtlety to her characters make her one of the finest actors of her generation. On her birthday, we revisit five of her most unforgettable roles, where her performances conveyed depth, empathy and quiet strength.
Sai Paranjpye’s Sparsh offered Shabana Azmi the opportunity to explore a complex love story between a visually impaired man and a sighted woman. As Kavita, Azmi plays a widowed school teacher who falls in love with a blind principal, portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah. The beauty of her performance lies in its subtlety. Kavita is an intelligent, compassionate woman who struggles with her own insecurities and the social stigma of being involved with a differently-abled person. Shabana’s ability to portray Kavita’s internal conflict, her empathy and her vulnerability without ever resorting to over-sentimentalism showcases her remarkable control over her craft. In Sparsh, the actress’s nuanced performance reflects the quiet complexities of love, dignity and acceptance, making Kavita’s emotional journey deeply touching.
Arth, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is a turning point in Shabana Azmi’s career, where she played the role of Pooja, a woman grappling with her husband’s infidelity. What stands out in her portrayal is the authenticity with which she brings Pooja’s pain to the surface. She is not just a wronged wife; she is a woman who rediscovers herself in the process of healing. Shabana’s performance is beautifully layered—her quiet moments of introspection, her struggle to understand her self-worth and her eventual decision to move forward without bitterness are captured with grace. The scene where Pooja breaks down after confronting her husband’s affair is one of the most powerful in Indian cinema, where the actress’ controlled yet emotionally intense acting captures the heartache of betrayal and the strength of a woman reclaiming her life.
In Shyam Benegal’s Mandi, Shabana Azmi’s portrayal of Rukmini Bai, a brothel madam, is nothing short of iconic. The film explores the lives of women living in a brothel, with Shabana’s character at the helm. Rukmini Bai is a woman of power and authority, but also one weighed down by circumstances beyond her control. Shabana masterfully plays with the dichotomy of strength and vulnerability, balancing the desperation of holding onto her livelihood with her fierce loyalty to the women under her care. Her transformation, from a sharp-tongued, cynical leader to someone whose vulnerability seeps through as the narrative unfolds, is a testament to her incredible range. Shabana’s performance is one of the film’s anchors, laced with subtle humour, power plays and emotional depth.
In Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom, Shabana Azmi plays Indu, a mother who faces a moral dilemma when her husband’s illegitimate son enters their lives. Shabana plays the role with a quiet dignity, never allowing her character to tip into melodrama. Indu’s journey is internal—she goes from shock and pain to acceptance and forgiveness. Her brilliance lies in how she conveys Indu’s silent struggles, the internalised pain that eventually surfaces in poignant moments. One of the film’s most heart-wrenching scenes is when Indu contemplates the arrival of her husband’s child, where Shabana's restrained performance speaks volumes about her character’s emotional turmoil. Her ability to portray the intricacies of love, betrayal, and forgiveness makes Indu one of her most memorable roles.
In Goutam Ghose’s Paar, Shabana Azmi delivers one of her most raw and emotionally charged performances. Playing Radha, a rural woman enduring the brutal realities of poverty alongside her husband, Azmi captures the unyielding resilience of her character. The film’s harrowing story sees Radha and her husband, played by Naseeruddin Shah, take on a perilous journey with a herd of cattle, symbolising their desperate attempt to survive. What makes Shabana’s portrayal stand out is her ability to convey Radha’s quiet strength without excessive dialogue. Through her expressions, body language and stoic demeanour, she communicates the crushing weight of hardship that Radha faces while never losing hope. In a film dominated by its bleak setting and survivalist themes, Shabana’s nuanced performance is a pillar of strength, embodying the enduring human spirit.