Five performances of Shabana Azmi that redefined cinema

Arth, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is a turning point in Shabana Azmi’s career, where she played the role of Pooja, a woman grappling with her husband’s infidelity. What stands out in her portrayal is the authenticity with which she brings Pooja’s pain to the surface. She is not just a wronged wife; she is a woman who rediscovers herself in the process of healing. Shabana’s performance is beautifully layered—her quiet moments of introspection, her struggle to understand her self-worth and her eventual decision to move forward without bitterness are captured with grace. The scene where Pooja breaks down after confronting her husband’s affair is one of the most powerful in Indian cinema, where the actress’ controlled yet emotionally intense acting captures the heartache of betrayal and the strength of a woman reclaiming her life.