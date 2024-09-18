‘Mickey 17’ trailer: Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson’s film promises a mind-bending journey

Warner Bros. has finally released the highly anticipated trailer for Mickey 17, the latest film from acclaimed director Bong Joon Ho. The sci-fi thriller, based on a novel of the same name by Edward Ashton, stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

In the film, Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, an ‘expendable’ employee who is sent on dangerous missions to colonise an ice planet. When one version of Mickey dies, a duplicate is created to replace him, retaining most of his memories.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The film has been written and directed by Bong, while Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dooho Choi serve as producers.