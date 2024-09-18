‘Mickey 17’ trailer: Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson’s film promises a mind-bending journey

Warner Bros. has finally released the highly anticipated trailer for Mickey 17, the latest film from acclaimed director Bong Joon Ho. The sci-fi thriller, based on a novel of the same name by Edward Ashton, stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role.
In the film, Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, an ‘expendable’ employee who is sent on dangerous missions to colonise an ice planet. When one version of Mickey dies, a duplicate is created to replace him, retaining most of his memories.
The film boasts a stellar cast, including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The film has been written and directed by Bong, while Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dooho Choi serve as producers.
Mickey 17 is set to hit theatres on January 31, 2025, and is already generating significant buzz. The film’s combination of Bong’s visionary filmmaking and Pattinson’s captivating performance is expected to make it a major cinematic event.
Bong’s previous film, Parasite, was a groundbreaking success, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019. The film’s exploration of social class and inequality resonated with audiences worldwide. Pattinson’s recent sci-fi credits include Tenet and High Life, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor. His portrayal of Mickey Barnes in Mickey 17 is sure to be a highlight of the film.
With its intriguing premise, talented cast, and visionary director, Mickey 17 is poised to be a must-watch film for sci-fi fans and movie enthusiasts alike.