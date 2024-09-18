Seven animated masterpieces that will steal your heart

Studio Ghibli is a renowned Japanese animation studio, celebrated for its masterful storytelling, breath-taking animation and richly imaginative worlds. Co-founded by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the studio has produced numerous iconic films that blend emotion, fantasy, and profound themes, captivating audiences worldwide. For those seeking a blend of emotion, adventure and stunning animation, Ghibli's films offer some of the most unforgettable experiences in cinema. From heartwarming tales of friendship to thrilling journeys through fantastical worlds, here are seven Ghibli masterpieces that promise both heartfelt moments and excitement.
This film is steeped in Shinto and Buddhist lore, cemented Studio Ghibli's global fame, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The film follows Chihiro's journey through a breathtaking spirit world, where she loses her name and battles to reclaim her identity in a visually stunning, pure Ghibli fantasy.
Isao Takahata's film is a harrowing tale of siblings Seita and Setsuko struggling to survive post-World War II Japan. Orphaned and facing starvation, the film's sorrowful portrayal of war's devastating impact on the innocent is a powerful exploration of loss, suffering and enduring love.
Adapted from Diana Wynne Jones's novel, this is Hayao Miyazaki’s most overt anti-war film. Set in a magical world torn by conflict, it follows Sophie, cursed into old age, as she encounters the enigmatic wizard Howl. Despite a rushed ending, the film’s rich animation and characters make it quintessential Ghibli.
Studio Ghibli's this iconic film, follows Mei and Satsuki as they discover a world of nature spirits while coping with their mother's illness. The gentle, beautifully animated adventures with Totoro and memorable moments like the bus-stop scene make it a timeless masterpiece celebrating childhood wonder.
This film follows 13-year-old witch Kiki, who, accompanied by her talking cat Jiji, moves to Koriko to continue her magic training by becoming a delivery girl. With no central plot, the film is a charming coming-of-age tale about finding confidence, embracing adventure and approaching life with optimism.
This Ghibli production is based on Aoi Hiiragi’s manga, is a coming-of-age drama about Shizuku, an aspiring writer and Seiji, a violin maker. Enhanced by surreal fantasy sequences and a creative twist on Take Me Home, Country Roads, this sole feature by Yoshifumi Kondō remains a landmark in animation.
Hayao Miyazaki’s whimsical take on The Little Mermaid, tells the story of a magical goldfish who longs to become human after meeting a five-year-old boy, Sosuke. While simpler than other Ghibli films, its stunning animation and the heartfelt bond between Ponyo and Sosuke make it a delightful watch.
(Written by Simran Tripathy)