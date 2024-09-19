A selection of Indian horror films that masterfully weave folklore into unforgettable, eerie experiences

This visually stunning horror gem, which has been re-released on the silver screen, Tumbbad is a chilling tale of greed, gods, and curses. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film takes you to an eerie village where a family unearths the deadly consequences of seeking hidden treasures. Tumbbad blends mythology and horror with stunning visuals, and its return to theatres is a perfect opportunity for audiences to rediscover its masterful storytelling.