A selection of Indian horror films that masterfully weave folklore into unforgettable, eerie experiences

Indian cinema has long ventured into diverse storytelling realms, and some remarkable horror films often remain under-appreciated. Films like Bramayugam, Kantara, Jallikattu, Tumbbad, and Kothanodi present gripping tales steeped in folklore, culture, and fear. Here’s why they deserve your attention—
This visually stunning horror gem, which has been re-released on the silver screen, Tumbbad is a chilling tale of greed, gods, and curses. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film takes you to an eerie village where a family unearths the deadly consequences of seeking hidden treasures. Tumbbad blends mythology and horror with stunning visuals, and its return to theatres is a perfect opportunity for audiences to rediscover its masterful storytelling.
A Malayalam folk horror directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam explores the mysteries of 17th-century Malabar through myth and sacred lore. Starring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan, this eerie tale of a haunted manor with an imprisoned demon helper delivers a tense atmosphere, blending rich cultural elements with spine-chilling horror. For those who appreciate folklore-driven stories with deep cultural roots, Bramayugam offers a haunting exploration of Kerala’s myths.
A Kannada-language horror-thriller by Rishab Shetty, Kantara stands out for its captivating portrayal of a deity-driven conflict over land in a forest village. The film explores the consequences of breaking a divine pact and pits the villagers against a fearsome demigod. With a unique blend of mysticism and intense drama, Kantara is a must-watch for fans of films that weave cultural myths into their horror narrative, creating a supernatural spectacle.
Assamese director Bhaskar Hazarika’s Kothanodi is an unsettling tale that brings Assamese folklore to life. Based on indigenous fables, the film is a haunting anthology of dark myths featuring talking fruits, cursed pythons, and malevolent stepmothers. Each story presents an eerie glimpse into the supernatural, making Kothanodi a must-watch for those who enjoy folklore-based horror that delves into human nature’s darker side.
Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu is a visceral, chaotic horror experience that explores humanity’s primal nature. Based on the short story Maoist, it depicts a village descending into madness after a buffalo escapes, leading to a violent manhunt. The film’s raw energy and haunting commentary on human savagery create an unsettling atmosphere that keeps viewers on edge. It’s an essential watch for those who enjoy experimental and thought-provoking cinema.