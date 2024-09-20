Actor Ipshita Chakraborty Singh opens up on working with Deepak Dobriyal in 'Sector 36'

Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, known for her compelling performances in films such as Bhonsle, Chhapaak, Medium Spicy, Shakuntala Devi, and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, is currently featuring in the Netflix series Sector 36. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and starring Deepak Dobriyal and Vikrant Massey, the film offers a unique perspective on the Nithari carnage, exploring the intricate dynamics between criminals and law enforcement.

In Sector 36, Singh plays Sangeeta, the wife of Pandey ji, portrayed by Deepak Dobriyal. Describing her character, Ipshita says, “I play Sangeeta, a very regular housewife, who is content with her small, sweet family but who is responsible for a turn in Pandey's perspective.”

Reflecting on her experience working on the film, she says, “Although I didn’t share the screen with Vikrant Massey, this is our second collaboration after Chhapaak. Working with Deepak sir was an enriching experience. His wealth of anecdotes from his Delhi theatre days added depth to our interactions, making the on-screen experience both comfortable and engaging. Our shared background in theatre and Delhi provided a lot to discuss, including acting techniques and experiences with acting teachers.”

Singh recalls a memorable incident from the set, noting, “One day, the Ramleela Maidan, filled with effigies, was drenched due to heavy rain, leading to the suspension of the shoot in Delhi. The sequence was eventually filmed in two parts: one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.”

Regarding the reception of her role, she expresses gratitude, saying, “The response has been overwhelmingly positive. The credit for this goes to our director, Aditya Nimbalkar. Though Sangeeta’s role is not extensively detailed in the script, the way it has been crafted makes a significant impact.”