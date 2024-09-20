Shreya Ghoshal teams up with Anupam Roy for 'Bohurupi's romantic track, 'Aaj Shara Bela'

The melodic gem Aaj Shara Bela is the second song drop from Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita Roy's Puja release, Bohurupi. Featuring actors Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty, Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to this special track, composed by Anupam Roy.

The song beautifully illustrates the journey of love between Pori and Sumantra. It captures the tender moments as Pori prepares for her husband, showcasing her anticipation and longing as she awaits his return home. As the narrative unfolds, we see her love and devotion, culminating in the heartwarming moment when he finally arrives.

Expressing her excitement, Shreya Ghoshal remarked, "It’s such a beautiful song, and I adore the composition. It blends multiple genres, making it incredibly intriguing. The song is beautifully visualised, centred around a girl waiting for her lover. I believe that everything he creates—whether the melody or lyrics—comes from his heart, which truly reflects in the composition. All the songs I’ve sung for him have become some of my favorites, and this one is no exception."