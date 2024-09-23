Five films to inspire the genius in you

The Social Network, directed by David Fincher, tells the story of the creation of Facebook and the rise of its founder, Mark Zuckerberg. The movie takes the audience into the fast-paced world of tech entrepreneurship, where innovative thinking and fierce competition lead to breakthroughs that shape modern society. Beyond being a film about the birth of a social media giant, it explores themes of ambition, intellectual property, and the complex relationships between collaborators. It challenges viewers to think about innovation, ethics, and the impact of technology on human interaction, encouraging a more analytical approach to the world around us.