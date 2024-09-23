'Laapataa Ladies' actress Geeta Agarwal joins the cast of Yashpal Sharma’s 'Dhavak'

Geeta Agarwal, recognised for her roles in films like 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies, OMG 2, Chhapaak, Raid, Raabta, Fighter, All India Rank, and Delhi-6, is set to feature in the upcoming film Dhavak, directed by Yogesh Bhardwaj and produced by Pravesh Gaur. The film also stars Yashpal Sharma, Jogi Mallang, Malkhan Singh, Sandeep Goyat, and Vishal Dahiya, with music by Rachita Arora.

Geeta shared her excitement about the character she plays, stating, “I found the character incredibly compelling. She represents Haryana and embodies the experiences of women in small villages worldwide. These women often bear the family’s burdens, remaining deeply aware of their surroundings while silently fulfilling their roles. When men struggle with their responsibilities, it’s the women who step up to care for the home and children, even guiding their husbands. Despite being aware of injustices, they often hold back due to societal norms.”

Reflecting on the script, Geeta recalled, “We were sitting in Inorbit Mall, Mumbai, amidst the hustle when Yogesh began narrating the story. I had to ask him to pause multiple times because I became so emotional. The dialogues and events were based on true stories, making it feel incredibly real. I’ve seen similar situations in my own life, and I believe cinema often lacks this level of authenticity. What impressed me most was that every character had significance; none felt like mere fillers. Each role carried weight, which made me eager to be part of the project.”

On her collaboration with Pravesh Gaur and Yogesh Bhardwaj, Geeta mentioned, “I met Pravesh for the first time on set. I knew Yogesh from brief encounters in Mumbai, where we occasionally discussed acting. One day, I received a call from Yashpal sir, who told me that Yogesh had written a powerful script and wanted me for a central role. Given Yogesh’s reputation for great storytelling, I invited him to narrate it, and I loved what I heard. That’s how our collaboration began.”

Geeta fondly recalled her experiences while shooting Dhavak. “This was the production house's first film, and the entire unit worked exceptionally well. Everyone put in their best effort, and the team consisted of passionate, well-educated young individuals. I was particularly impressed by how the production team was thoroughly prepared for the scenes we were shooting. Their deep involvement was fascinating.

Despite working with a limited budget, we achieved remarkable results, which boosted everyone’s spirits. A highlight of the shooting experience was our trip to Haryana, where I connected with local women to learn about their lifestyles and livelihoods. It was truly enriching, and I came away deeply impressed and educated.”