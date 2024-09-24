Actor Kashika Kapoor on her character Geeta on her film 'Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass'

Kashika Kapoor, a rising star in the entertainment industry, is known for her vibrant personality on social media and in music videos. She is set to make her debut in the movie Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, taking on a role that contrasts greatly with her modern and confident persona. Though she’s in tune with Gen-Z trends, as her Instagram clearly shows, her debut film features a strong, determined character who navigates significant social issues in a completely new avatar.

Kashika shares how she relates to her character Geeta’s journey and her stance on girl's education. She reveals, “As a Gen-Z actor, I relate to Geeta’s determination to carve her own path. Like Geeta, we are constantly pushing boundaries and breaking conventions in today’s world. I have a strong personal connection to the cause because I believe it’s the foundation of progress and empowerment.”

The movie resonates with the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, and Kashika expresses a deeper connection with the film, stating, “As someone who has always been committed to speaking up for important causes, playing Geeta has helped me further support the cause of empowering and educating girls.”

Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is a film that highlights the struggles girls face, particularly in conservative backgrounds, and emphasizes the importance of education in empowering them to transform their lives and pursue their dreams.

A few days back, excitement for the film soared when Padmashri Award winner and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar unveiled the movie’s poster at an event.