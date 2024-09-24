'Gladiator II' trailer promises to bring the brutal world of ancient Rome, where power, revenge and honour collide

The Gladiator II trailer opens with stunning visuals of Ancient Rome, now ruled by brutal and tyrannical emperors. Epic battle scenes unfold as Paul Mescal’s Lucius, driven by vengeance, fights for survival after his homeland is conquered.

In a second trailer, Lucius forms an alliance with Denzel Washington‘s Macrinus, a Roman power player. Paul powerfully says, “I will never be your instrument, but I will have my vengeance.”

Pedro Pascal's character is introduced, hinting at powerful alliances and betrayals, as the trailer teases intense gladiator battles, political intrigue, and heart-pounding drama. The final moments show Lucius, preparing for a showdown that will determine the future of Rome.

Paul Mescal, known for his critically acclaimed performance in Normal People brings intensity and depth to the character as he embarks on a journey of revenge and honour in Gladiator II. Joining him is Pedro Pascal’s commanding presence further elevates the stakes in this gripping historical epic.