'Gladiator II' trailer promises to bring the brutal world of ancient Rome, where power, revenge and honour collide

The Gladiator II trailer opens with stunning visuals of Ancient Rome, now ruled by brutal and tyrannical emperors. Epic battle scenes unfold as Paul Mescal’s Lucius, driven by vengeance, fights for survival after his homeland is conquered.
In a second trailer, Lucius forms an alliance with Denzel Washington‘s Macrinus, a Roman power player. Paul powerfully says, “I will never be your instrument, but I will have my vengeance.”
Pedro Pascal's character is introduced, hinting at powerful alliances and betrayals, as the trailer teases intense gladiator battles, political intrigue, and heart-pounding drama. The final moments show Lucius, preparing for a showdown that will determine the future of Rome.
Paul Mescal, known for his critically acclaimed performance in Normal People brings intensity and depth to the character as he embarks on a journey of revenge and honour in Gladiator II. Joining him is Pedro Pascal’s commanding presence further elevates the stakes in this gripping historical epic.
The stellar ensemble cast also includes Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Lior Raz (Fauda), Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen and the legendary Denzel Washington. With such an impressive lineup, Gladiator II promises gripping action, high-stakes drama, and a powerful story of sacrifice and redemption.
Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.
The film makes its way to cinemas in India on November 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.