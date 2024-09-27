Edward Sonnenblick talks about his upcoming Oscar-qualified LGBTQ+ short film 'Saving Chintu'

Edward Sonnenblick, known for his roles in Captain Miller, Firangi, Sam Bahadur, RRR, Tiger 3 and Kesari opens up about his Oscar-qualified short film Saving Chintu, which is a story of LGBTQ+ couple trying to adopt a child suffering from HIV, directed by Tushar Tyagi. The short film is set to release on Open Theatre on September 27.

When asked about what attracted him towards the film he says, "Most of my work is playing colonial characters in historical dramas, so this was a refreshing change. I liked the sweet straightforward story and progressive themes. It's great to be a part of something that spreads positivity in the world, and when I read the script I knew this was one of those projects."

Sharing about his character he reveals, "Oliver is fun-loving and cheerful, and might appear to be the less mature one in the couple, since his partner Sam is handling the planning and logistics of their journey to adoption. However, that obscures an honesty and emotional depth that Sam can actually learn from."

He shares his view on why one should watch this short film he says, "It's a good-for-you, feel-good film! It'll give you lots to think about, lots to talk about."

He also adds by sharing his working experience and says, "Tushar and the team were so passionate and dedicated, it was inspiring to be a part of it all, while at the same time a lot of fun. Good times all around."