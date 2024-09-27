Soham Chakraborty and Sauraseni Maitra on their upcoming film 'Shastri'

A

Sauraseni: All of us have that curiosity to find out what will happen with us, be it professionally or in our love life, but I honestly do not believe that a planet is going to decide my day, my week or my future. I believe in karma and whichever profession I am in, I will try to put in my best. It’s not like I am behaving rudely today because my horoscope says so. It means, I am a rude person in general.

Soham: I do. And the right person, be it a godman or god should have that magic to convince people like us with logic and reasoning as to why so and so things are happening, or if it will happen in our lives.