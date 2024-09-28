Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam’s feet as he receives Best Director trophy for ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ at IIFA Utsavam 2024

The IIFA Utsavam turned into a blockbuster event for Ponniyin Selvan: II. Vikram secured the Best Actor (Tamil) award for his exceptional performance, and Aishwarya took home the Best Actress (Tamil) award for her stunning portrayal of Nandini. Aishwarya, in her stunning Manish Malhotra ensemble, reflected on the film's success, attributing it to the collective effort of the entire team.

“Each of them in my heart is nominated. And each of them is a winner because the audience has loved that piece of cinema. So, thank you for your love. Thank you for your support,” Aishwarya told the media.

Other major winners of the night included Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which won Best Picture (Tamil), and Nani, who took home the Best Actor (Telugu) award for Dasara. The glittering green carpet event was a spectacle, with stars like Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal in attendance.

The IIFA Awards 2024, set to be held on September 28, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, promises another unforgettable night of glamour and performances by stars like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.