Vijay Deverakonda preps with ice baths after tough action training for ‘VD 12'

Vijay Deverakonda has always ruled the hearts of the masses with his lover-boy persona. The actor has a distinct charm that makes his on-screen presence highly appealing. He enjoys a massive fan base across the nation. While his fans eagerly await to see him on the screen, he is all set to step into an intense genre with his next film, VD 12. For this project, he is getting into a tough action mode, and recently, as part of his preparation, he took an ice bath after rigorous action training.

Vijay Deverakonda is not holding back when it comes to prepping for his high-octane action sequences in VD 12. After gruelling hours of combat training and performing power-packed stunts, the actor is turning to ice baths to rejuvenate and bounce back stronger. Sources from the set reveal that his action scenes are so intense that recovery is essential to keep him in top shape for the next shot.

“It’s no surprise Vijay is pushing himself to the limit. These ice baths help him fight muscle fatigue and get back to the set ready for more,” spills an insider. If this level of dedication is anything to go by, Vijay is set to wow fans with his fierce performance in VD 12!

This has indeed heightened the excitement to see Vijay Deverakonda in an action-packed avatar in his upcoming film. As he intensifies his action training, it will be exciting to see what he brings to the table this time.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda boasts an interesting line-up of films. From SVC 59, VD 14 & VD 12. Fans are awaiting the title of VD 12, which is to be announced soon. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 28, 2025.