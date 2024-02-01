Paramita Munsi opens up about her recent directorial Hema Malini 

With Paramita Munsi’s next directorial venture Hema Malini doing the festival rounds; Indulge catches up with her for a conversation about the movie, moving to OTT, and more.

Excerpts …

Can you give us a sneak peek at what to expect from the movie?

The story is a modern-day love story centered on a doctor, Dharmendra, who comes across a patient called Hema Malini who thinks she is Hema Malini Syndrome and can only be treated by him. The story spins off from here where several other characters and relationships slowly unveil.

Where did you get the inspiration for the movie?

A trigger point was my friends who are quite versatile and established in their fields but have a vibrant young soul hidden in them which comes out sometimes. I call this young passion and desire Hema Malini. It’s a desire to achieve what is unachievable and the feeling that follows when we do not get it. Hema Malini here is a concept; it is most definitely not a biopic.

You turned lyricist for the movie. How did that come about?

This isn’t my first time as a lyricist. It started with Saptarshi Mukherjee’s song College Canteen. Being a published poet, I wanted to work as a lyricist but did not get the opportunity. So I gave myself the opportunity through this film with Ei Raat, a song playing in an upmarket dancing bar, and Beauty Boudi, an item song. Beauty Boudi allowed me to challenge my comfort zone.

Was Chiranjeet always your first choice for the role?

My first tryst with him was around the release of Chotushkone. He’s a very interesting person when it comes to knowledge, art, education, and more. He was the AD to Satyajit Ray for Sankha Proshaka. This legacy is uncommon. He is a very emotional person who encourages me. This is my fourth work with him. He had asked me why I could see the reflection of a lost doctor in him after reading the script. But I managed to convince him. He’s very cooperative and worked with Papia Rao very new.

How have you grown as a director through your journey?

It wasn’t smooth. I don’t have a film school background but rather experiential learning. I started as an AD with directors like Goutam Ghose, Sandip Chatterjee, Asoke Vishwanathan, and more. While working on the serial Kobe Je Kothaye I became a script-writer. From there I got an opportunity to direct and the journey started. But it isn’t a bed of roses. I still struggle today to find financiers.

Are you looking towards directing for OTT?

Of course. I have some work on OTT platform like Moonlight Sonata and The Last Tram. But, I am still waiting for the opportunity.

Upcoming works.

I am the scriptwriter for Dalchini.