Kerala set to host India’s first international autism film festival

My Name is Khan, Barfi, Taare Zameen Par, Temple Grandin, Jack of the Red Hearts, Please Stand By... These are some of the films that touched the audience’s hearts. They encouraged discussions about autism, and have helped normalise the condition in society.

Realising the potential of cinema to influence minds, the Centre for Autism and Other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) is organising the International Film Festival on Autism. As the first-of-its-kind film festival in India, CIFFA 2024 promises to engage audiences with its curated selection of short films focused on autism awareness and acceptance.

Festival coordinator Parvathy C emphasises the importance of addressing common misunderstandings about autism and negating stigma. “There are so many misconceptions about autism such as individuals with autism are antisocial, unable to learn, or incapable of doing things on their own,” she says. “We strongly believe festivals like these can change that perception by using cinema as a tool to show the realities of autism and highlight the abilities and potential of people on the spcetrum,” she further adds.

The festival is slated to be launched on World Autism Awareness Day (April 2), and is currently inviting entries. Short films of 1-5 minutes duration in any style, genre and language are welcome, says a member of the organising committe. The festival offers cash prizes: Rs 1,00,000 for best film, Rs 50,000 for the second-best, and Rs 50,000 for the most popular film based on an audience poll.

“We are planning to conduct this festival annually to share a positive note on autism,” says G Vijaya Raghavan, founder of CADRRE, who is also the CEO of Technopark and founder-director of the National Institute of Speech and Hearing. “We chose short films considering the ease of sharing, when compared with lengthy movies.”

Chaired by Bina Paul, film editor and former art director of the International Film Festival of Kerala, the jury includes Ferose V R, founder of the India Inclusion Foundation and Autism at Work initiative, Venugopal (Venu), cinematographer and film director; and Swarup B R, co-founder and creative director of Stark Communications.

