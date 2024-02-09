Actress Jaya Ahsan's talks about her much-anticipated film Bhootpori

Actor Jaya Ahsan, who is on a roll after her recent debut in Bollywood with Kadak Singh, has never been bothered about the length of a role. What matters more to this distinguished actress is the depth and impact of the role on the narrative. A director's delight, Jaya is the lead in Soukarya Ghosal's film Bhootpori that released in theatres today. Back after a hectic tour to Iran, where her film Fereshta directed by Iranian filmmaker Morteza Atashzamzam was screened at a festival, Jaya speaks with us about Bhootpori and more.

The year has started with a bang for you. You just came back from Iran after the screening of Ferishta. What was the audience reaction?

It was very different and heart-rending, because people there are not used to these incidents or scenarios in this part of the continent. So, right from the making of the film, to its rawness or the portrayal of the social strata to which the characters belong -- everything has overwhelmed them. In countries like Iran people give instant reactions either with a booing sound or an applause and we got the latter in waves. Despite being an indie film, it shone bright among other big budget films in the section it was screened. So, I was really happy.

Jaya Ahsan

What attracted you about the character in Bhootpori?

It’s supernatural and magical film and doesn’t matter who believes in ghosts and to what extent. Beyond being a horro film, it’s more about how a woman after her death realises how genuine or fake, broad-minded or mean humans. I found it very interesting and beautiful.

I play a female ghost and the script was very good. Soukarya too guided me well about what he wanted. I always try to be in the character till the shooting gets complete and the location of the film too added to the drama. When my character truns into a ghost, she establishes a connection with a kid, who used to have the same dreams as her and was neither scared nor excited about her. Later they both set out to unveil the mystery shrouding her death.

Tell us about your other film, Peyarar Subash, that's released today in Bangladesh.

Yes, it’s another very interesting film close to my heart. It has been directed by Nurul Alam Atique in whose film I debuted. Peyarar Subash is for a select audience -- it also deals with marital rape and body odour plays a vital role. The film was shot a few years back and I am thrilled that it’s finally being released.

Bhootpori is running in theatres.