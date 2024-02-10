Actors wrap up shoot for Aamar Boss on an emotional note!

In a poignant moment on the sets of Aamar Boss, the next project by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, the legendary Rakhee Gulzar wrapped up the shoot, leaving everyone teary-eyed. The culmination of this cinematic journey was met with heartfelt emotions as the cast and crew bid farewell to a project that had become a shared passion.

A particularly touching moment unfolded as Shiboprosad expressed his gratitude and admiration by kissing Rakhee's hand, symbolising the deep respect and camaraderie that had developed during the filming process.

Nandita and Rakhee

In their joint statement, the director-duo expressed the profound impact of Rakhee's involvement in Aamar Boss, stating, "Rakhee di's unwavering dedication and timeless grace have been the driving force behind Aamar Boss. As we bid adieu to this transformative journey, we're not just concluding a film; we're leaving behind an emotionally charged collaboration."

Rakhee Gulzar, reflecting on the wrap-up, shared, "I had seen their films and liked those. So when they approached me with this script, I found it to be fresh, with fresh faces. I really enjoyed working with this team. They gave me the inspiration to begin something new."

The film is now poised to weave its magic on the big screen, promising a cinematic treat for viewers in the upcoming release.