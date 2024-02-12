Actor Varun Singh Rajput opens up about his latest film, Kaala Barbarian

Varun Singh Rajput, last seen in Bypass Road, Gold, Indu Sarkar, and State of Siege, is currently starring in Kaala Barbarian. Directed by Jinto Samuel Chacko, Kaala Barbarian features Varun Singh Rajput alongside actors Stuti Trivedi, Chayanika Chaudhary, Jijoy Pulikal Rajagopalan, and Raj Kothwal. Released on Open Theatre on February 10, the movie dives into the darkness of organ trafficking and its impact on an innocent family.

In a conversation, Varun Singh Rajput delves into his role in Kala Barbarian, "I play Murli. Having grown up an orphan, Murli is a naively sensitive man who readily believes in people's goodness. He works as an accountant to support his wife Neelima and daughter Nakshatra."

He adds another layer of conversation by sharing the challenges he faced while preparing for the role, "This was my first time working with a child actor, which proved both challenging and fulfilling. When working with kids, especially in long scenes, you have to maintain your emotional range as an actor while also managing their mood swings. Pre-shoot workshops helped build a bond with my young co-star. The emotional scenes were intense for Murli, as he faces life-changing and disturbing events. Putting myself in his shoes and imagining his struggle was demanding."

Adding flavour to the discussion, he shares his overall experience, "Kala Barbarian was a fun-filled roller coaster for me, as I participated in writing, production, and acting. Handling these three departments simultaneously was both a challenge and a reward. In independent films, you see everyone push their limits to contribute their best. Witnessing their determination and hard work to create magic was enriching."

Further emphasising the film's appeal, Varun highlights its USP, "The best part is that it's a full paisa-vasool entertainer. Kaala Barbarian offers something for everyone, whether you enjoy romance, action, drama, comedy, or thriller. It will keep you on the edge of your seat, make you laugh and cry, and leave you feeling like you've been on this journey with us."