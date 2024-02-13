Saiyami Kher to star in Neeraj Pandey's next film

Sources reveal that actor Saiyami Kher is all set to headline director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film, which would see an author-backed role exploring a woman-oriented subject, and is scheduled to be a Netflix original.

Director Pandey,handpicked Kher for the pivotal role following her outstanding performance in Ghoomer. Their successful partnership in the hit series Special Ops has paved the way for their reunion in the upcoming season, creating heightened anticipation among fans.

According to sources, the film will begin shooting from February 15, the production team gears up for a 30-day, continuous shooting schedule, ensuring the film's timely completion and delivery of a high-quality cinematic masterpiece.

Saiyami Kher's stellar performances have earned accolades from industry stalwarts, including directors like R. Balki and Anurag Kashyap, establishing her as a favored talent among acclaimed filmmakers.

The film, promising a compelling blend of Pandey's directorial vision and Kher's acting prowess, is set to deliver a riveting cinematic experience.