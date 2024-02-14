Jimmy Kimmel gets lost in ‘Barbieland’, America Ferrera saves the day in hilarious Oscars 2024 promo

Hold onto your stilettos, Hollywood! The 96th Academy Awards are bringing the plastic fantastic to the red carpet, thanks to a new promo featuring Jimmy Kimmel lost in a Barbie World and America Ferrera as his sassy fairy godmother.

Jimmy, sporting his classic tuxedo, finds himself stranded in Barbieland, where Kate McKinnon's delightfully ‘Weird Barbie’ offers a helping hand. Map in hand, they embark on a whimsical journey through nominees' land, encountering Emma Stone’s bizarrely youthful Bella from Poor Things and even getting tangled in an Italian-growing scheme in Killers of the Flower Moon. But the pièce de résistance is their Los Alamos detour in Oppenheimer, where they bump into a certain ‘very ugly man’ – Matt Damon, of course, Jimmy's long-standing nemesis.

Lost and overwhelmed by hosting duties, Jimmy finds solace in America Ferrera’s empowering pep talk. Just as things seem dire, enter Ryan Gosling, emerging from a Barbie pink car with a celebratory In-N-Out feast. But hold on, Jimmy declares, only winners get In-N-Out! Ryan, ever the optimist, assures him their director, Greta Gerwig, will snag Best Director for sure. Then comes the bombshell: Greta isn’t even nominated! Jimmy lets out a scream that echoes through the entire Barbie universe.

Meanwhile, back in reality, the real nominees gathered for their annual luncheon, with all eyes on the Barbie team. Despite the Best Director and Best Actress snubs for Gerwig and Margot Robbie, respectively, they showed up with smiles and grace, celebrating their other nominations. Greta and Margot even received some of the loudest cheers at the event, proving talent shines through.

So, buckle up for an Oscars ceremony unlike any other! With Jimmy navigating his way through pink landscapes, celebrity cameos aplenty, and a healthy dose of humour, it's guaranteed to be a night to remember – regardless of who takes home the golden statuettes. Just remember, if you see Matt running around with a grudge, it’s probably just Jimmy’s imagination messing with him again.