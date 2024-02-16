Actor Kitu Gidwani  features in Indrajit Nattoji's featurette, Madam Driver

Gorgeous actress Kitu Gidwani, known for her work in Earth, Shaktimaan, Swabhimaan, Fashion, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, among others, is all set to feature in Aafat-e-Ishq fame director Indrajit Nattoji's upcoming featurette, Madam Driver. The featurette also stars actors Ankit Siwach and Bhavna Pani.

Madam Driver is a poignant addition to an anthology of featurettes created and produced by artist and filmmaker Indrajit Nattoji, underscoring women's stories in small-town India. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Arushi Kaushal and Sameer Satija.

A still from the shoot

Nattoji shares, "Madam Driver is a coming-of-age story of a middle-aged woman in Gujarat as she learns to drive, confront grief, forge new relationships, and embrace independence. It is a disruptive format shorter than feature films yet longer than shorts, curated for these compelling narratives."

For the unversed, the NID graduate directed the feature film Aafat-e-Ishq starring Neha Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal. As an artist, he has created the hand-painted music video for Kavita Seth's Rangi Saari.