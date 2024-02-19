'Kottukkaali' becomes the first Tamil film to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

Social drama, Kottukkaali has become the first Tamil film to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film was screened on 16 February 2024 and now, photos of the cast and the crew from the sought-after event have taken over social media.

Directed by P. S. Vinothraj and produced by Sivakarthikeyan and Kalai Arasu under the SK Productions banner, the film revolves around the story of Meena, a girl whose family thinks she is possessed after she falls in love with a boy from a lower cast. It stars Soori and Anna Ben who makes her Tamil film debut with the same.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Sivakarthikeyan Productions shared photos capturing the team's time at the festival. The caption reads, "History is made! #Kottukkaalibecomes the officially selected FIRST Tamil film to have its world premiere at the prestigious @berlinale, 74 years strong. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us! Let the world applaud the brilliance of our Tamil cinema."

PS Vinothraj previously made history for Tamil film cinema after his debut drama Pebbles aka Koozhangal won the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2021.

Other than the team of Kottukkaali, Allu Arjun also attended the Berlin Film Festival for a special screening of the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar.