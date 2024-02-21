Manoj Bajpayee's The Fable gets screened at Berlinale International Film Fest

Manoj Bajpayee's new feature The Fable, directed by National award-winning filmmaker Raam Reddy, was screened at the iconic and one of the largest theatres Zoo Palast, at the prestigious 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

The premiere and Red Carpet was attended by the lead cast Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose along with the crew.

The Fable selected in Encounters is the second Indian film in 30 years in a key competitive section of Berlinale. Conceived as a counterpoint and a complement to Competition, Encounters is a competitive section devoted to new cinematic visions, aiming to foster aesthetically and structurally daring works from independent, innovative filmmakers.

Shot on film (16 MM) in Uttarakhand and set in 1989, the film follows the journey of Dev (Bajpayee) who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. In spite of all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are.

The Indo-US co-production boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, debutant Hiral Sidhu, child actor Awan Pookot and a special appearance by Tillotama Shome.

The Fable is Raam Reddy's second feature, following the success of his internationally acclaimed and National Award-winning debut film Thithi (2016) which garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, winning over 20 international awards and securing worldwide rights with Netflix.

Reddy says, “The premiere of The Fable at Berlinale was incredible! The premiere sold out in less than an hour and our second screening today with almost 1000 seats is also sold out. But most importantly, it felt like a celebration, and after all our hard work, the excitement and intrigue felt by the audience was beautiful for me to finally experience first hand.”

Bajpayee, shared his experience about walking the red carpet and said, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival, filled with pride and joy. Our film The Fable has entered the prestigious Encounters segment, showcasing the dedication and passion of our amazing team."

The film written and directed by Raam Reddy is shot by Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar, Juhi Agarwal has done the production design, Hindi dialogues are by Varun Grover, Tess Joseph and Gurpal Singh have done the casting, and Nithin Lukose has done the sound design and VFX is by Varun Ramanna.