Alaya F to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The announcement of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has indeed grabbed everyone's eyeballs to witness one of the two biggest Bollywood action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff coming together for the first time. While this has piqued the excitement to know more about the film, the newest news says that the gorgeous Alaya F will be joining the cast slate as the love interest of Tiger Shroff in the film.

As per the source close to the project, "Alaya is all set to play Tiger Shroff's love interest in the most awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Renowned for his action-packed performances and dance prowess, Shroff will be seen teaming up with the talented and charismatic Alaya F for the first time. The prospect of witnessing their on-screen chemistry is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the film.

Alaya made a stunning debut in Bollywood with the 2020 film Jawaani Jaanemann, where she showcased her acting skills and garnered acclaim for her performance. The actress continued to impress audiences with her roles in 'Freddy' and 'U Turn,' showcasing versatility and a keen ability to take on diverse roles. Now, with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' Alaya is all set to embark on a new journey.

Known for her ability to effortlessly adapt to different roles, Alaya’s foray into the romantic space is eagerly awaited by fans who have witnessed her excel in a variety of genres. The pairing of Tiger and Alaya is expected to bring a fresh and vibrant energy to the screen.

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Alaya is set to expand her on-screen collaborations as she joins forces with versatile actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time along with the veteran actress Jyothika in Sri, a biopic on Shrikant Bolla’s.