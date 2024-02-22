Ali Fazal joins the cast of Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947

Rajkumar Santoshi's next directorial Lahore 1947 produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is one of the most highly anticipated films. Ever since its announcement, the film has caught the eyeballs of audiences. The film is all set to bring the massive collaboration of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan together, along with Preity Zinta, who will be headlining the film as the lead heroine. Ali Fazal is the latest name to join the star cast.

Last week it was revealed that actor Abhimanyu Singh, known for films like Sooryavanshi, Dhol, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has joined to play the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol in the film.

Ali Fazal is one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema and leaves an impression with his remarkable performances in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actor is primarily known for his performance as Guddu Bhaiya in the blockbuster show Mirzapur seasons 1 and 2, and he has also surprised with his performance as Zafar Bhai in the most loved comedy franchise, Fukrey 3.