First poster of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is out!

The excitement of the audience about the upcoming commercial family entertainer Crew is constantly on the rise. Without any delays, the makers are here to take the audience's exhilaration to a higher altitude, with the first posters of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Looking stunning, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon bring a full-on dose of entertainment with their glamorous aura as three badass air hostesses all set to land the flight directly into our hearts. Coming together for the first time, these powerful performers guarantee to set the screen ablaze. The first posters of these sensational beauties say it all, that the film is going to be one crazy flight adventure!

The looks of Crew

Taking to their social media, the makers shared the first-look posters of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

This highly-anticipated release from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, is set to hit cinemas on March 29.