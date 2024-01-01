Jaya Ahsan's Bhootpori to release on February 9

To welcome the New Year on an exciting note, Surinder Films revealed the official release date for their much- awaited adorable horror story, Bhootpori starring Jaya Ahsan, Ritwick Chakraborty, Shantilal Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty and Bishantak Mukherjee.

Bhootpori is a tale of a woman who passes away and a little boy (Bishantak) meets the restless soul of the departed woman (Jaya). The woman seeks help from the little boy to unravel the mystery behind her death.

"The film does not just remain limited to horror and ghost. While unraveling the truth behind the woman's murder the film touches upon the crime-thriller genre as well," says Jaya Ahsan.

Excited about the release, director Soukarya Ghosal said, “Bhooter Raja from Goopy Gayen Bagha Byne always fascinated me. I always wanted to make a film which deals with the friendly bond between ghost and human. Eventually discovers the fun and the dangers of it.”

To further elevate the film's ambience, the musical score is composed by the talented Nabarun Bose. The film will have a grand release on the February 9.