Abir & Subhashree in Raj Chakraborty's Babli 

It was 2012 when Raj Chakraborty's blockbuster film Bojhena Shey Bojhena was released, starring Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty and Payel Sarkar. 2013 also saw Abir and Raj collaborate for the television serial Proloy. Cut to 2024, Raj Chakraborty collaborates with Abir Chatterjee again, more than a decade later for Babli, a film based on the Buddhadeb Guha's novel of the same name. The director and the actors took to social media today to announce the same.

For the first time, Abir Chatterjee is collaborating with Subhashree Ganguly for the film. This will make Ganguly's first project after her second-born Yaalini's birth.

On the work front, Chakraborty's last series Abar Proloy and Chatterjee's Puja release Raktabeej were both smashing hits.