Here are a few new Bollywood pairings on screen in 2024

A few already unveiled and much talked about, 2024 is poised to deliver a cinematic spectacle with an array of captivating fresh pairings. Each year the audiences are treated to never-before-seen pairings on screen, making it an exciting prospect of watching a film. Following is a list of 10 fresh pairings we are excited to see on screen this year.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan - Fighter

In the highly anticipated film Fighter, witness the much-awaited collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, as they unite for a visually spectacular, high-energy action film. This marks the first-time pairing of Bollywood's handsome icon Hrithik Roshan and the talented actress Deepika Padukone, offering a visual treat for their fans. Surprisingly, despite both being prominent figures in the industry for over a decade, they have not been paired together until now. The year 2024 breaks this trend as they become part of the magnum opus film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi - Merry Christmas

In the upcoming thriller Merry Christmas, prepare for an unexpected and delightful collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. This unique pairing, considered one of the most unusual Jodi on the list, promises a delightful cinematic experience. Both Katrina and Vijay, each with a wealth of experience, are set to showcase their talents in what is anticipated to be a sheer cinematic spectacle. Get ready for a blend of elegance and versatility as they share the screen in this Sriram Raghavan much-anticipated thriller.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan - VD19

Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan, the dynamic pair featured in VD19, are poised to bring a seamless combination of charisma and skill to the screen. Produced by Atlee, this film is anticipated to be a major attraction for audiences in 2024. With Wamiqa having delivered five successful projects last year, all eyes are on her this year. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, returning to cinemas after the success of Bawaal released last year on OTT adds an extra layer of excitement to this promising collaboration.

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda - Family Star

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda, the captivating pair in Family Star, join forces to create an engaging family drama. Following Mrunal's poignant performance in Hi Nanna opposite Nani, she is now set to share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in her third Telugu film, slated for dubbing in multiple languages, including Hindi. Presently, both Mrunal and Vijay are immersed in the global shoot of this anticipated film.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon- Untitled film

This untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, that goes with the caption ‘impossible love story’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is now in the post-production phase.

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan – Production No 27

With the poster already released, the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, Production No 27 will see an unconventional pair of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. Both the actors have their distinctive styles which would bring a fresh perspective to the narrative.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal - Metro In Dino

In the eagerly awaited Anurag Basu romantic drama Metro In Dino, witness a distinctive pairing that delves into the intricacies of urban life, featuring the dynamic duo of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. Ali, last seen in the spy thriller Khufiya, takes on a romantic role opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently showcased her talents in the adventure drama Dhak Dhak. This duo is poised to ignite the screen with their captivating romance and undeniable chemistry, making Metro In Dino a much-anticipated cinematic experience.

Manushi Chillar and John Abraham - Tehran

In the action-packed thriller Tehran, witness a collaboration between the renowned actor John Abraham and the stunning beauty queen Manushi Chillar. This dynamic duo promises a seamless blend of grit and glamour in a political drama. John, acclaimed for his high-octane action films, takes on a role in this project, and Manushi Chillar, who is also set to appear in Bade Miya Chote Miya this year, adds to the anticipation. The onscreen chemistry between John and Manushi is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the adage of Beauty meets the Beast.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal - Chhava

In the film Chhava, witness the dynamic collaboration between the spirited Rashmika Mandana and the versatile Vicky Kaushal, as they bring their distinct talents to evoke a range of emotions. Following her impactful role in one of the highest-grossing films last year, Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika is set to make a lasting impression alongside the talented Vicky Kaushal. Known for his versatility, Vicky is geared up to create a cinematic spectacle with Rashmika. Cinephiles can anticipate a delightful experience as they witness the onscreen romance between these two accomplished actors.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas- Kalki 2898 AD

The pairing of the Deepika Padukone and the Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD will mark a milestone collaboration. As the two actors unite for this sci-fi extravaganza, the anticipation swells for the onscreen chemistry between these two powerhouse performers. Their union in a futuristic setting promises a magical experience, blending the elegance of Padukone with the charismatic screen presence of Prabhas.