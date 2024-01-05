Yuvraj Menda on playing Dilton Doiley in The Archies

For social media influencer turned-actor Yuvraj Menda, being under the spotlight is not new. His debut as the cute spectacled teenager Dilton Doiley in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies has put him under an even intense gaze. In this Netflix original, Menda’s Dilton is seen immersed in studying new subjects or working on inventions in his room, consistently impressing his gang with his cleverness. Known for his quirky fashion choices, Menda shares a lot in common with Dilton. We speak with him to know more.

What in Dilton Doiley attracted you?

I was really intrigued by the character. The fact that a nerd who is shown in a positive context, is a rare thing. Dilton has a sense of pride attached to how knowledgeable he is, instead of being quiet or shy about it, and that is what I like about him.

Was acting always on your cards?

I’ve always loved acting and have been acting in school and theatre since I was five years old. At the time I got the role, acting wasn’t on cards, since I was planning for my higher studies. I have always loved being on stage, but never thought of it as a serious profession. It was when I bagged the role that I realised that I could take it more seriously.

Yuvraj as Dilton Doiley

Are Dilton and you similar?

We are. All actors have some similarities with the characters they are playing. Zoya had said that the main reason she cast us in those roles was because we bore the essence of the characters. Not just was it important to bring ourselves to the role, but to also justify the characters, since they were already established ones. People have grown up reading these characters.

What’s fashion for you?

Fashion is very important to me. I like dressing up in timeless classics, albeit with a twist to do away

with the predictable outcome.