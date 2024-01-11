Rituparna Sengupta and Ritwick Chakraborty to star in Madam Sengupta 

Madam Sengupta was recently announced in the presence of the cast and crew

Rituparna Sengupta and Ritwick Chakraborty starrer Madam Sengupta has just been announced as the maiden project of Nandy Movies. The feature film promises to be a cinematic experience for the audience.

It traces the story of a cartoonist essayed by Rituparna who comes to Kolkata searching for her husband and her discoveries in this pursuit which changes her life. Madam Sengupta is directed by Sayantan Ghosal and presented by Pradip Kumar Nandy.

The movie also stars Ananya Chatterjee, Debapriyo Mukherjee, Suhotra Mukherjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Kharaj Mukherjee, Santilal Mukherjee, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Supriyo Dutta, and others in crucial roles.

The poster of Madam Sengupta

The official poster for the movie has also been released which shows Rituparna on the cover with sketches of iconic monuments from New Delhi and Kolkata. Several sketches are strewn across the poster which gives a hint to Sengupta’s occupation as a cartoonist. A magnifying glass also hints at the thrill aspect of the movie where the prime plot is based on Sengupta searching for her estranged husband.

The movie is slated to release later this year.