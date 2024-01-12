5 reasons why Abir’s Dipak Chatterjee will win your hearts

When a creator (Swapankumar essayed by Paran Bandhopadhyay) and his creation (Dipak Chatterjee essayed by Abir Chatterjee) are resurrected from the yellowed pages of some lonesome library to save the city, it is interesting how ideologies, logic, and actions navigate to find the answer to the question of one’s existence. As Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole has a grand release today, Indulge gives you five reasons why this debut direction under Hoichoi Studios by Debaloy Bhattacharya is an absolute masterpiece and must-watch.

Questions about the Identity of Bengali Literature

It is interesting to note that the growing influence of Western culture is somehow pushing the contemporary generation to focus more on the products of a globalised world. In a scenario where English is the driving force of every communication, the movie asks a pertinent question – what is the significance of Bengali literature? Dipak Chatterjee is the practical reflection, however optimistic he might sound, of today’s generation which seems to be forgetting the treasures of the past. Maybe it is indeed in the same sight that it is rare to find a book by Swapan Kumar in our home libraries today. The movie at the onset gives the viewers food for thought – Why Swapan Kumar and why the need to bring him and his characters back?

Plays with non-linear narrative with ease of flow

Be prepared to witness a cinematography that tingle your imagination. From comic book graphics to creative creatures that can only exist in your wildest dreams, the movie has it all. While the story involves Swapan Kumar’s characters, it is a re-imagination of his world by Bhattacharya where there is a constant comical tug of war between Dipak and Swapan Kumar over the storyline. And both equally carry it forward even though it sometimes goes against the others’ will but is soon balanced like a weighing scale. Overall, the storyline is simple with Dipak being the protagonist, fighting his enemies, trying to get to the bottom of a lurking threat to the city along with his trusted side-kick Ratan and a blooming romance with Tashi (played by Shruti Das).

Pop-culture references

What bridges the gap between Swapankumar ‘s era and today’s world are the constant pop-culture references that the generation has grown up with. What is interesting is the storyline gives subtle hints to Abir’s previously played sleuth characters as well. It has Rabindra Sangeet, action, history, tickling of the grey cells, and more. Interestingly, these pop-culture references sometimes touch the thin line between logic and absurdity which gives the movie its out-of-the-box, witty and comic charm Debaloy is known for.

Background score

The background score earns some brownie points for not only being aptly situational but also taking the narrative forward. While it does have reworked songs, there are also original scores – the romantic Missile Utsob sung by Rishi Panda and the contemplative Nirbashito Chand sung by Shibu Kumar Shill. The music has been composed by Amit Chatterjee and penned by Debaloy.

Abir outdoing his performances

Abir has been portraying several sleuths on the silver screen, perhaps the only actor to have portrayed the versatility of Bengali sleuths. Amidst Byomkesh, Feluda, and Sona Da, Dipak Chatterjee undoubtedly would remain the best by him. One of his most memorable performances, it has emotions, romance, self-questioning, contemplation, friendship, logic, and more. By helming Dipak Chatterjee, Abir has proved that he is one of the finest today’s regional industry has to offer and that one can trust him with it.

Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole hits the screens today and is a movie that will entertain, educate, and etch a space for itself in your hearts for quite some time to come.