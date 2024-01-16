Film Sumo Didi wins hearts at the Palm Springs International Film Fest

Sumo Didi, a film which tells the story of India’s first professional Sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave, has been winning hearts at some of the most prestigious film festivals across the world. After premiering to a thunderous response at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival, the film which travelled to the 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival recently, is being viewed as a path-breaking film from India, that’s bringing glory to the nation. Sumo Didi is the only Indian film to have been showcased at these two film festivals this year.

The film is directed by ad-film director Jayant Rohatgi and is written by Nikhil Sachan.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, National Award winning production house FreshLime Films and MA&TH Entertainment. With Shriyam Bhagnani in the titular role, Sumo Didi portrays the journey of an Indian middle-class girl who turned her perceived weakness, her weight, into her greatest strength, challenging stereotypes and representing India in female sumo wrestling on the global stage.

Talking about it, Therese Hays, Programmer of Palm Springs International Film Festival says, “Post-Covid, I was keen on finding stories that are inspiring. Something positive where people rise above their circumstances and win, and this film reflects that very spirit.”

Buzz around the film suggests that, after The Lunchbox (2013), this is a rare gem emerging from the country which has the same potential, as its predecessor, to appeal to global audiences owing to its theme and compelling narrative. Films with a local flavour have created a humongous impact at the global stage. Looks like Sumo Didi is no different. The film which battles social prejudices and has an inspiring message at it’s core is finding resonance at an international stage and audiences across the globe.