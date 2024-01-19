The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) begins on February 29

The vibrant city of Bengaluru is set to come alive with the magic of cinema as the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) unfolds its cinematic tapestry from February 29 to March 07, 2024. With a grand inauguration at the iconic grand steps of Vidhanasoudha and a spectacular closing ceremony at the Banquet Hall, VidhanaSoudha, the festival promises a week-long celebration of cinematic brilliance, cultural diversity and artistic exploration.

Delegates can indulge in a cinematic feast with regular screenings starting from March 01, 2024, at 11 screens spread across PVR Cinemas – Orion Mall (Rajajinagar) Kalavidara Sangha Dr Raj Kumar Auditorium at Chamarajpet and Suchitra Film Society Auditorium Banshankari II stage. The festival boasts nearly 200 films from approximately 50 countries, covering a wide range of categories.

The festival highlights encompass a wide array of sections, including Asian Cinema Competition, Indian Cinema Competition (Chitra Bharati), Kannada Cinema Competition, Contemporary Cinema of the World, Kannada Cinema of Popular Entertainment, Critics Week, Bio-pics, Country Focus, Unsung Incredible India, Retrospective on Mrinal Sen and Homages & Remembrances.

The festival goes beyond traditional screenings, offering many enriching experiences through workshops, seminars and master classes. From the art of film editing to discussions on Suvarna Karnataka Sambhrama and 90 years of Kannada cinema, there is something for everyone interested in the cinematic craft.

Notable highlights include a master class on screenwriting, the VK Murthy annual memorial lecture on cinematography and a discourse on gender sensitivity. As technology continues to shape the world of cinema, the festival explores the application of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, promising a glimpse into the future of the industry.

The festival kicks off on the evening of February 29 with a star-studded inauguration event as Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sri Siddaramaiah, will inaugurate the festival in the presence of national and international delegates, filmmakers and other celebrities. The closing ceremony, scheduled for the evening on March 07 promises to be a fitting finale. The Governor of Karnataka, Sri Thawar Chand Gehlot, will present awards to the winners of the competitions under Asian, Indian and Kannada film sections.

