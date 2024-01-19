Bhootpori's trailer unveils a heartwarming yet thrilling tale

The trailer of Jaya Ahsan's next, Bhootpori, directed by Soukarya Ghosal and produced by Surinder Films dropped its trailer and we find the tale to be gripping yet heartwarming.

The film, featuring a stellar cast including Jaya Ahsan, Ritwick Chakraborty, Shantilal Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, and Bishantak Mukherjee, Bhootpori promises to take audiences on an emotional journey, intertwining elements of horror, mystery, and crime-thriller.

The trailer provides a glimpse into a touching narrative where a woman passes away, and a little boy encounters her restless soul. Seeking assistance, the woman relies on the boy to unravel the mystery behind her demise. Jaya plays the ghost, and Bishantak, the kid.

Bishantak and Jaya

"The film does not just remain limited to horror and ghosts. While unraveling the truth behind the woman's murder, the film touches upon the crime-thriller genre as well," remarked Jaya.

Soukarya expressed his excitement, stating, “The enchanting Bhooter Raja from Goopy Gayen Bagha Byne has always held a fascination for me. I've long aspired to craft a film delving into the amiable connection shared between ghosts and humans, uncovering both the joys and perils entwined within.”

To further enhance the film's ambiance, the musical score is composed by the talented Nabarun Bose, promising a captivating auditory experience for the audience.

Bhootpori will hit the theatres on February 9.