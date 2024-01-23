Actor Yash Sinha is on a roll with two upcoming films

Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame actor Yash Sinha is on a roll. The dapper actor will be seen in pivotal roles in two upcoming films, Cheers, and Train from Chhapraula, produced by the ace designer Manish Malhotra and directed by Tisca Chopra.

Yash shares, "I am looking forward to the release of two of my upcoming projects. Interestingly, both films belong to completely different genres. One is titled Cheers, it has been directed by Seema Desai. It is a lovely story and I have a very interesting part in the film. I am eagerly awaiting the release of this film."

Further, talking about his other upcoming film, he reveals, "The second film is titled Train from Chhapraula. I am so looking forward to its release. This has been produced by the ace designer Manish Malhotra, and it’s his first production. It is a very engaging story and again I play a very interesting part in the film. This film has been directed by Tisca Chopra."

Sharing about what prompted him to take up these films, he says, "When it comes to any project, the script and the filmmaker are paramount for me, followed by the specifics of my own role."

As for his work process, he says, "I like to be well prepared. Both films involved comprehensive workshops and in-depth creative discussions before we even stepped onto the set."