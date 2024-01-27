Ali Fazal – Richa Chadha debut production, Girls will be Girls, bags two awards at Sundance Film Festival

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently turned producers with the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first production Girls Will be Girls made a cut to the Sundance Film Festival and bagged two prestigious awards at the film festival. The film was represented and screened at the World Dramatic Competition section and won the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry and Special Jury Award for lead actress Preeti Panigrahi.

The movie which has been written and directed by Shuchi Talati is a coming-of-age drama. It has earned recognition and praise from critics worldwide. Through this movie, Fazal and Chadha have made a mark in their production journey to bring forward Indian stories which have a global appeal.

Also read: Director Bratya Basu on his film Hubba

Both Richa and Ali jointly commented, “We embarked on this journey with Girls will be Girls with courage and the overwhelming response at Sundance has been the stuff of dreams! This experience reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling and the need to champion diverse narratives that resonate globally. As actors, we've always craved powerful stories but getting those opportunities wasn't always in our hands. That's why it's heartening to see our new actors receiving this global acclaim. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and telling new stories"

Director Shuchi further added, “Directing Girls will be Girls was a deeply personal and rewarding experience. The film's success at Sundance is a testament to the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team. Richa has protected this story and film like a lioness. It's heartening to see our story resonate with audiences and critics alike, and I hope it sparks important conversations about coming-of-age experiences, that we don't often get to see on screen.".

Also read: Filmmaker Anirban Dutta on conceptualizing Devotion in his second feature film Anubhuti