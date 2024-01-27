Here are four reasons to watch Hubba 

The recently released movie Hubba has taken the cinema world by storm. Narrating the life of the notorious underworld icon, Hubba Shyamal, the movie which got its theatrical release on January 19, is directed by playwright, director, and Education Minister of West Bengal, Bratya Basu with Bangladeshi acting sensation Mosharraf Karim playing the lead. Indulge gives you four reasons to watch this movie.

Setting the era

Bratya Basu captures a transformational era that highlights the progress of Hubba Bimal’s life, played by Karim throughout the movie. From the narrow lanes of the Hooghly district to the modern lifestyle, the nuances of each era have been beautifully captured. As the story progresses the social, economic, and political changes around the protagonist influence the way he behaves and plays a profound impact in taking the storyline forward. These make way for a relatable commentary for the audience.

A wonderful narrative

The narrative itself leaps between the present and the past through flashbacks but gives a well-knit view of the life of Hubba. From a child to a rebellious youth to becoming one of the notorious underworld influences in the city, Basu has been able to aptly fit the milestones of his life within the short span of 1. 5 hours, thus making it a crime thriller worthy of watch where one gets a close glimpse of the man. Bits of comical references intertwined with a larger serious scenario give the narrative the much-needed witty breaks at times.

Pillars of acting

While each actor has performed their best in the movie Hubba’s success lies in the pillars of acting which include Karim in the titular role, Indraneil Sengupta as police officer Dibakar Sen, and Loknath Dey as Bapi in a supporting role. The three actors have done their absolute best in their roles to make them memorable to the people and elevate the complete visual experience.

Tappy Beats

A mention will have to be made of Prabudhdha Banerjee whose music score gives Hubba the extra kick. The background score and music will make your foot tap or sway your body. It complements and fills the movie's situational gaps and deserves a toast.

All in all, Hubba is a successful watch because of its direction, acting, cinematography, and music score.

Hubba is running at a theatre near you.