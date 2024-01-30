Actor Subrat Dutta on working with Sanjay Mishra in Guthlee Ladoo

Actor Subrat Dutta, best known for his roles in Hindi films like Talaash, Tango Charlie, Zameen, The Shaukeens, Rakhtcharitra, and Bhootnath Returns, apart from a few Bengali films; is thrilled about his character in the film Guthlee Ladoo.

Guthlee Ladoo, starring Sanjay Mishra, Subrat Dutta, Dhanay Sheth, and Kalyanee Mulay, releases on Amazon Prime.

Talking about his role, he says, "Playing Mangro, the father of Guthlee and Ladoo in this film, was a challenging role. As an essential worker who cleans public toilets and roads, his life demands extensive makeup and a deep dive into the experiences of those who live it. It pushed me as an actor to truly inhabit that zone and understand their world."

Describing his working experience with Sanjay Mishra, he says, "Collaborating with Sanjay Mishra was an absolute delight, as was working with the rest of the cast. Sanjay is truly an exceptional actor, and every collaboration is a masterclass in itself. His effortless flow and masterful improvisation are just inspiring. This wasn't our first time working together, and the on-screen chemistry you'll see stems from that familiarity and Sanjay's brilliance as an actor. Of course, much credit goes to the director for drawing out such natural performances from the entire cast."



Talking about the film's subject and the kind of responses it's getting, he shares, "I've been getting amazing responses for the film post it's release on Amazon Prime. It's very inspiring to see such overwhelming love for Guthlee Ladoo. The film tells the story of Guthlee, the son of a sweeper, who wants to go to school. Unfortunately, his low caste and poverty create impediments in his path. He gets the sympathy of a headmaster, but even he is powerless against the deep-rooted casteism prevalent in society."

The film is directed by Ishrat R. Khan and written by Srinivas Abrol, Khan, Ganesh Pandit, and Archana Patel. It is being released in cinemas by Panorama Studios.