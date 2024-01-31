Actor Ashok Samarth turns director for the film, Janani

Actor Ashok Samarth, known for his stellar performances in films like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Jail, Veer, Singham, Rowdy Rathore, Simmba, Ravrambha, Vitti Dandu and others, is currently making headlines for his recently released film 695. And now, he has donned the director's hat for his upcoming film, Janani.

Speaking about Janani and the inspiration behind directing the film, Samarth says, "What is cinema, after all? It's a reflection of the things we feel, the things that speak to us through the world we live in, a reflection of society and human behavior. 'Janani' is nothing but a series of incidents I happened to come across. It's the agony expressed by one of my lawyer friends about a farmer's regret. When I met the farmer, he sobbed while grieving the ailing earth. I just couldn't get him off my mind. I expressed my desire to make a film based on his story. He chuckled. I made him realize how deeply affected I was by his experience and that I wanted to share it with the world, not just as an actor, but as a citizen, as a part of society."

Highlighting the film's unique aspect, he mentions, "'Janani' is an attempt to tell a story that addresses the government and the people living under the dark shadow of rapid human evolution."

He further adds, "'Janani' is nothing but me asking a few questions. Like everyone in a democracy has the freedom to question and express, I decided to do that with the only medium I have of my own - cinema."