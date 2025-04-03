Akshay Kumar fights against British Empire post Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Kesari: Chapter 2 trailer

The trailer begins with a compelling dialogue from Akshay Kumar as he questions General Dyer : “How did you warn the crowd at Jallianwala Bagh to disperse? Did you fire tear gas? Did you shoot in the air? Or did you just open fire on them without any warning?” General Dyer responds, “They weren’t just a crowd; they were terrorists.” Akshay retorts, “But they were still humans! Babies as young as eight or nine months were shot with bullets in their tiny chests. What weapons did they have?”

Based on true events, the film explores the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the relentless fight for justice spearheaded by C. Sankaran Nair, a prominent lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress. Akshay Kumar stars as C. Sankaran Nair, capturing his unwavering resolve as he takes on Colonel Reginald Dyer, the British officer responsible for the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

The trailer also introduces Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a determined female barrister who partners with Nair in his pursuit of justice. R. Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, a brilliant mind referred to as 'a genius' in the film. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia and Adar Poonawalla.

With a screenplay by Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film promises to deliver a powerful courtroom drama that blends history, bravery and resilience. Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release in theatres on April 18.