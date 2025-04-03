Director Ajay Gnanamuthu announces production start for ‘Demonte Colony 3’

The Demonte Colony series, known for setting new benchmarks in Tamil cinema’s horror genre, began in 2015 with the release of the first part, which was an instant hit. Eight years later, the second installment, featuring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles, also achieved massive success. The film’s impressive 85-day run in theaters last year solidified the franchise’s strong fan base and hinted at the inevitable continuation.

The franchise’s connection to real-life events adds an intriguing layer. Named after a place in Chennai, Demonte Colony is famously known for its haunted reputation, adding authenticity to the series' chilling narrative.

The second installment also featured notable actors such as Arun Pandian, Muthu Kumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and Archana Ravichandran in pivotal roles. With Harish Kannan handling cinematography, Sam C S composing the music, Ravi Pandi in charge of art direction, and D Kumaresh editing, the film’s technical brilliance contributed significantly to its success.

With the third part now in the works, fans are eagerly anticipating what new horrors and mysteries Ajay Gnanamuthu and his team will unveil.