Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo tease 'Wicked: For Good' at CinemaCon

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and director Jon M. Chu returned to CinemaCon on Wednesday, offering an exclusive first look at Wicked: For Good. The presentation, which took place a year after the original Wicked film was previewed at the same event, marked a triumphant moment following its critical and commercial success.

A victory lap for Wicked

CinemaCon 2025 saw Wicked take centre stage for the third consecutive year, as Jon M. Chu acknowledged the film’s successful journey. “Thank God it worked out,” he said, reflecting on the excitement surrounding the first instalment and the anticipation for its sequel.

Scheduled for release in November, Wicked: For Good continues the adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. The film follows Elphaba Thropp (Erivo) as she embraces her fate as the Wicked Witch of the West and Galinda (Grande) as she becomes Glinda the Good.

Before unveiling the teaser footage, Grande quipped about the pair’s emotional press tour, saying, “We already have our tissues packed.” Erivo reassured fans, “I promise less waterworks this time,” before introducing a short montage from the film.

Universal’s Blockbuster Lineup

Alongside Wicked: For Good, Universal showcased some of its biggest upcoming films, including the latest addition to the Jurassic World franchise.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Stars Mahershala Ali and Scarlett Johansson took the stage with director Gareth Edwards, accompanied by an orchestra playing the iconic Jurassic Park theme. Johansson, expressing her excitement, revealed that she had wanted to join the franchise for years. “For the last 15 years, each time I heard that they were making a movie, I reached out and would say, ‘I’m available,’” she said.

Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon

Earlier in the day, CinemaCon attendees were treated to a preview screening of How to Train Your Dragon, the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated franchise. Starring Gerard Butler and Mason Thames, the film is set to be released in June.

Horror fans were in for a surprise as producer Jason Blum appeared on stage dressed as Freddy Fazbear to tease Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which arrives in cinemas this December.

The presentation ended on a dramatic note when 30 actors dressed as M3GAN stormed the stage for a choreographed performance of Oops!...I Did It Again, celebrating the upcoming release of M3GAN 2.0, which is set to hit cinemas in June.

With the success of the first film, Wicked: For Good is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Grande and Erivo’s return to CinemaCon solidified the film’s place as a major event, setting the stage for its release in November.