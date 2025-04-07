Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero trailer drops

The makers return with Ground Zero, an untold story of courage and sacrifice set against the backdrop of war. Over the past few days, the makers have sparked intrigue with intense poster drops and a gripping teaser — and now, they’ve finally unveiled the trailer of Ground Zero, a gritty story inspired by a mission that was awarded BSF’s best operation in the last 50 years, in 2015.

Ground Zero trailer drops

Emraan Hashmi takes charge in a never-seen-before avatar as real-life BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. His transformation is striking — raw, restrained, and commanding. One of his standout lines from the trailer, “Ab Prahaar Hoga", sets the tone for what lies ahead — a soldier pushed to the edge, ready to strike back.