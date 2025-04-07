Peddi first shot: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Buchi Babu Sana, and AR Rahman team up for a pan-India magnum opus

Ram Charan’s highly-awaited pan-India project, Peddi, directed by national award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, has already created significant buzz with its title and two striking first-look posters. With great collaborations, Peddi promises to be a path-breaking film in Indian cinema. With a powerful backing and a compelling team, the film is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry. On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the makers unveiled the first shot and also announced the film’s release date.

Peddi gets a release date

The first shot begins with an electrifying atmosphere as a massive crowd erupts in cheers for Peddi. Ram Charan makes a stunning, power-packed entrance as Peddi, effortlessly carrying a bat slung over his shoulder while smoking a cigar—exuding an unmatched aura of confidence as he strides onto the cricket ground. His entrance is nothing short of iconic, and the dialogue delivery adds to the intensity. His single line is a powerful statement that leaves a lasting impact, perfectly embodying the character’s essence and worldview.

The sequence unfolds with Peddi’s dynamic actions—running, jumping through vast paddy fields, and finally stepping onto the cricket field. His powerful move of stepping out of the crease, slamming the handle of the bat onto the ground, and knocking the ball out of the park delivers an adrenaline-charged moment that gives goosebumps and leaves you craving more.

Ram Charan’s rugged new look—long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring—amplifies the rawness of his character, adding further intensity to his screen presence. His dialogue delivery, impeccable diction, and commanding body language are truly captivating. A standout moment is his flawless execution of the Vizianagaram dialect, a first in his career, which adds authenticity and depth to his portrayal. The dialogue in this opening sequence is a succinct reflection of his character’s life philosophy, making it a pivotal moment. Ram Charan’s extraordinary screen presence firmly establishes PEDDI as a force to be reckoned with.