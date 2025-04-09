Tamannaah Bhatia unleashes her fierce side in supernatural thriller Odela 2 – Trailer out now!

The wait is over. The trailer for Odela 2, the much-anticipated sequel to 2022’s Odela Railway Station, is finally out—and it packs a supernatural punch. Set against the haunting backdrop of a cursed village, the film sees Tamannaah Bhatia return in a commanding role as Shiva Shakti, a divine force determined to vanquish evil.
The trailer reveals a chilling narrative: a possessed man, played by Vasishta N. Simha, terrorises a village. Tamannaah’s character is a divine warrior who’s ready to channel raw power and rage to restore peace. Directed by Ashok Teja, with story and supervision by Sampath Nandi, Odela 2 blends mysticism with high-octane action and emotional depth. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, and Sharath Lohitashwa in pivotal roles. Backed by an intense background score from B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience.
Produced by D. Madhu under Madhu Creations, Odela 2 will be released pan-India on April 17, 2025, in multiple languages. With grand visuals, a powerful female lead, and a heavy dose of supernatural suspense, Odela 2 is gearing up to be one of the biggest thrillers of the year.