Tamannaah Bhatia unleashes her fierce side in supernatural thriller Odela 2 – Trailer out now!

The trailer reveals a chilling narrative: a possessed man, played by Vasishta N. Simha, terrorises a village. Tamannaah’s character is a divine warrior who’s ready to channel raw power and rage to restore peace. Directed by Ashok Teja, with story and supervision by Sampath Nandi, Odela 2 blends mysticism with high-octane action and emotional depth. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, and Sharath Lohitashwa in pivotal roles. Backed by an intense background score from B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience.