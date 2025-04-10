Tom Hiddleston teases Loki’s return in Avengers: Doomsday: "It’s not over yet"

“I’m very, very excited,” Tom shared, before acknowledging the challenge of keeping secrets. “It’s remarkable that I can even talk about it, because most of the time I know things I can’t say… It’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”

Tom first introduced audiences to the iconic Norse god of mischief in 2011’s Thor and has since reprised the role in several major Marvel films, including The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Loki will be joining an all-star ensemble cast in Avengers: Doomsday, which will also feature Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd as Scott Lang (Ant-Man), and several actors returning from the X-Men universe. Notable mutants such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) are all set to reprise their roles as part of the MCU’s official merger with the X-Men franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on May 1, 2026, with the sequel Avengers: Secret Wars following in 2027. In addition, Marvel has two highly anticipated films for 2025: The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) and Thunderbolts (May 2).